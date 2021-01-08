Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.57. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 343,814 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 12.16%.

AEHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

