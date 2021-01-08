Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.25. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2,610 shares.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 12.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $49.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

