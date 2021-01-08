Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.25. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 2,610 shares.
The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 12.16%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $49.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
