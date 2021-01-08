Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%.

AEHR opened at $2.55 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

