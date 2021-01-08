Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 3,405,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,003,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 76.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aegon by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

