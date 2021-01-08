Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aegon from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 73,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,548. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aegon by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Aegon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Aegon by 1,672.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

