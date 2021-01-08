Aegis Increases The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Price Target to $9.00

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Aegis from $7.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ OLB opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

