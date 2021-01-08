Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of Aegion stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,775. Aegion has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aegion news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 36.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 15.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

