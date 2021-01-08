Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,642. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.