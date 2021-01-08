Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

OTCMKTS ATEYY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. Advantest has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

