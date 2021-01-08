Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.16. 42,808,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 45,182,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
