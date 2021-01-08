Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.51 and last traded at $95.16. 42,808,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 45,182,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

