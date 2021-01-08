ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

ADT stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. ADT has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,385 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,662 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,441 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

