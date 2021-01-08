Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $823,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00.

ADPT stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

