Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $26,474.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $50,800. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.