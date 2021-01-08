Adam Lee Soroca Sells 6,695 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,365 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $201,806.55.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $170,600.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

MGNI opened at $25.61 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 140166 started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,494,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,945,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

