Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $117.86 and last traded at $121.26. Approximately 1,184,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 750,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

Several research analysts have commented on AYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

