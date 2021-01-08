Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AYI opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.