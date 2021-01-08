Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

AYI stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

