ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

ACM Research stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $558,375.00. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at $19,983,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,004 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,345. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 892.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

