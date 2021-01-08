ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.26

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 9277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,360.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Insiders sold a total of 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 over the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 67,066 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 163.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 214,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 132,923 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.