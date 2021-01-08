AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading 9.6% Higher

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.37. 3,262,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,083,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

The stock has a market cap of $123.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

