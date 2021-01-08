Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accolade updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 827,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Get Accolade alerts:

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.