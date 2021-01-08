Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

