Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 502,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 344,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

