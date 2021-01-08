AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

