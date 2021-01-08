9,175 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,224,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

