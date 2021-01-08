9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $1.07

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.28. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 454,307 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NMTR. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $14,591,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.