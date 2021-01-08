8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of 8X8 worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $406,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.