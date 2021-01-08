89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.96. 4,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 221,709 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

