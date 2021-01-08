$795.42 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $795.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the highest is $811.30 million. RH posted sales of $664.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,396,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RH traded up $21.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $489.61. 572,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,701. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $494.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.47 and its 200-day moving average is $360.77.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.