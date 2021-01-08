$706.78 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post sales of $706.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.53 million. Waters posted sales of $716.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $260.79. The stock had a trading volume of 349,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.47 and a 200 day moving average of $215.78. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $263.89.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

