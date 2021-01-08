$705.74 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $705.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.69 million to $706.78 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 29,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.