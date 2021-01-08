$604.37 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $604.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $598.70 million and the highest is $608.29 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $569.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.10. 1,040,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

