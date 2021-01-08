$604.37 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $604.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $598.70 million and the highest is $608.29 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $569.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.76.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.10. 1,040,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $180.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.