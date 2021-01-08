$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $6.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.85 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $28.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.09 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,097. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 118,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

