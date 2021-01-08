567 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.03.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $363.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

