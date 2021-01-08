$544.65 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report sales of $544.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.80 million. MRC Global reported sales of $766.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.89 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,984. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.54.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

