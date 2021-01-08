$510.69 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce sales of $510.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.80 million to $531.46 million. Etsy reported sales of $270.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Etsy stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.95. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

