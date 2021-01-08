$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.10 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.33 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

KMX stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.91. 52,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

