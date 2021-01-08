4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $49.06.

