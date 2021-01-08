$487.17 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $487.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.90 million and the highest is $489.70 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $448.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

BOKF traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,874. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

