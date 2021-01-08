$410.47 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $410.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $374.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

