3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.17. 168,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,624,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

