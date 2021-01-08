360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 6.2%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.76. 1,852,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,333,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth $18,837,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 144,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 355.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 642,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

