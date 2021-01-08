$350.60 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $350.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.20 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $379.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $415.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

