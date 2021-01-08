3,281 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,331. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

