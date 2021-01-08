$32.92 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $32.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.85 million and the highest is $32.98 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $136.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 million to $136.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.09 million, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $140.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,084. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $118.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

