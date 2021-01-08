$319.82 Million in Sales Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report $319.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $318.81 million and the highest is $321.63 million. Virtusa posted sales of $335.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 1,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

