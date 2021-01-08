2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Up 5.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.56. Approximately 1,046,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,180,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 252,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 58,007 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

