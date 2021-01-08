$249.58 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $249.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $266.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $973.28 million, with estimates ranging from $938.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,537,000 after acquiring an additional 136,656 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after buying an additional 167,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 89,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,422. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

