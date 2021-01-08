$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Mplx reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,186. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 36.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Mplx by 446.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,050,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

