$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.12 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.16.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $267.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,502. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $271.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

